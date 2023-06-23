‘She’s been widowed and married in a 10-minute span:’ Groom dies minutes after vows

Groom dies minutes after wedding ceremony FILE PHOTO: A groom died only minutes after he and his bride exchanged vows in Nebraska Monday. (kyonntra/Getty Images)

A Nebraska man died Monday, minutes after he was married in a ceremony in Omaha, according to television station KETV.

Toraze Davis, 48, and Johnnie Mae Dennis had just finished exchanging vows when they went outside to take wedding photos. As they were getting set for the pictures, Davis collapsed, KETV reported.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Davis died of a blood clot, according to a local news report on KCCI-TV.

He died on the anniversary of the bride’s grandmother’s birthday and weeks after her father died,

“It was the happiest day of Toraze’s life. I could just see the smile on his face and how happy he was. And it’s just his energy. I just knew that he was just, it was a great day for him,” said Monica Miller, a friend of the couple.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to pay for funeral expenses.

“She’s been widowed and married in a 10-minute span, Jewel Roberson, Dennis’ friend, said. “She’s going to need lawn services. She’s going to need snow removal when the winter comes.

“Johnnie Mae has suffered through so much and she’s just such a loving person.”



