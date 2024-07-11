‘The Shining’ actress Shelley Duvall dies

Shelley Duvall, the actress best known for her role in “The Shining” has died. She was 75 years old.

Her partner, Dan Gilroy, confirmed Duvall’s death to Variety.

She died in Blanco, Texas, on Thursday. He died in her sleep at her home from complications from diabetes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley,” told the entertainment outlet.

Duvall was attending junior college in her Houston, Texas, hometown when she was discovered by Robert Altman’s staff who convinced her to take a screen test.

He cast her as Suzanne Davis in 1970′s “Brewster McCloud.”

Altman also cast her as Olive Oyl in his musical, live-action adaptation of “Popeye” opposite Robin Williams.

Duvall and Altman worked together several times over her career. She told The New York Times in 1977 the reason why was, “He offers me damn good roles. None of them have been alike. He has a great confidence in me, and a trust and respect for me, and he doesn’t put any restrictions on me or intimidate me, and I love him.”

Intimidation however was on the set of “The Shining,” Duvall said.

Variety said that Stanley Kubrick “pushed Duvall to her limit.”

Some shots took more than 100 takes. The baseball sequence between actors Scatman Crothers and Danny Lloyd holds the Guinness World Record for the most takes of a scene with dialogue with 148.

She also had to cry for 12 hours a day for weeks, she told People magazine in 1981.

Duvall told The Hollywood Reporter about the film shoot: “After a while, your body rebels. It says: ‘Stop doing this to me. I don’t want to cry every day.’ And sometimes just that thought alone would make me cry. To wake up on a Monday morning, so early, and realize that you had to cry all day because it was scheduled — I would just start crying. I’d be like, ‘Oh no, I can’t, I can’t.’ And yet I did it. I don’t know how I did it. Jack said that to me, too. He said, ‘I don’t know how you do it.’”

Duvall left acting and Hollywood, returning to Texas. But appeared in 2022 in “The Forest Hills” after 20 years away from the spotlight.

Duvall was born to Bob Duvall, a cattle auctioneer turned attorney, and her mother Bobbie, a realtor.

In addition to acting, she recorded a children’s album “Sweet Dreams” which was the basis of her Showtime series “Faerie Tale Theatre,” which won a Peabody Award, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

