Shohei Ohtani’s ex-interpreter turns himself into federal authorities

Shohei Ohtani, Ippei Mizuhara Shohei Ohtani poses for a photo with his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara (R) and agent Nez Balelo (L) after being introduced by the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Dec. 14, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images, File)

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani’s former interpreter turned himself into federal authorities on Friday,

>> Read more trending news

“This morning, Ippei Mizuhara surrendered to law enforcement and is in federal custody,” the Department of Justice said in a press release, according to CNN.

A federal judge on Friday ordered Mizuhura to be released on a $25,000 bond and is requiring that he go through gambling addiction treatment, according to The Associated Press.

He reportedly stole about $16 million from Ohtani’s bank account to fund his gambling addiction. Authorities charged Mizuhara with bank fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California announced Thursday. Officials said he made unauthorized transfers from Ohtani’s bank account from November 2021 to January 2024.

The Dodgers fired Mizuhuara last month after he was tied to an ongoing investigation that involves an accused illegal bookmaker in Orange County, KTLA reported. That news was broken the Los Angeles Times and ESPN on March 20, the AP reported. Major League Baseball also opened its own investigation.

Mizuhara worked as a translator for Ohtani, who is originally from Japan, and served as his de-facto manager. Ohtani told investigators that he never allowed Mizuhara to use his bank account, in which went his salary from playing professional baseball.

If convicted, Mizuhara could face up to 30 years in prison. Citing unidentified sources, The New York Times reported that Mizuhara was in negotiations Wednesday to plead guilty to charges.

© 2024 Cox Media Group