Singer DaniLeigh accused of DUI after hit-and-run incident in Miami Beach

Arrested: Singer DaniLeigh is facing DUI and felony hit-and-run charges after an incident early Tuesday. (Miami-Dade Department of Corrections)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Singer DaniLeigh is accused of driving under the influence after being arrested on a felony hit-and-run charge in Miami Beach, Florida, early Tuesday, authorities said.

The 28-year-old singer, whose legal name is Danielle Leigh Curiel, is accused of driving drunk and hitting a moped in the South Beach area of Miami Beach, WPLG-TV reported. Curiel allegedly dragged the scooter for about one block before Miami Beach police officers pulled her over, according to the television station.

Curiel, a Miami native who now lives in nearby Pembroke Pines, is the former girlfriend of rapper DaBaby, with whom she shares a daughter, according to WPLG.

According to a police report obtained by the Miami Herald, police responded at about 1 a.m. EDT. Witnesses told officers that a motorist driving a gray Mercedes Benz G550 was traveling at “a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic.”

The vehicle then “hit a moped and continued traveling” without stopping or slowing down, the report stated, according to the newspaper.

According to the Herald, the officer wrote in the police report that he detected a “strong odor of alcohol emanating from the vehicle,” adding that Curiel’s motor skills were “sluggish.”

Although the alum of the girl group Curly Fryz denied that she had been drinking, police said her blood alcohol concentration came back at 0.145 and 0.148, nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08 in Florida,WPLG reported.

The person riding the moped was taken to an area hospital with a kidney laceration, the Herald reported. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

Curiel has not commented about Tuesday’s arrest. She was no longer listed in Miami-Dade jail records later Tuesday, online booking records show.

Her last post on social media was an Instagram post several days ago that showed her in the Bahamas posing on a beach.

“I’m outtaaa townnnn thugginn,” she wrote.

