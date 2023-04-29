Singer-songwriting legend Willie Nelson turns 90

Willie Nelson turned 90 on Saturday, and it was not surprising that the singer-songwriting legend was on the road again.

Nelson is appearing Saturday and Sunday at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles for a 90th birthday celebration concert, Billboard reported.

Nelson will be joined by George Strait, Sheryl Crow, Beck, Dave Matthews, Snoop Dogg, Gary Clark Jr., Leon Bridges, Jack Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Neil Young, Norah Jones, The Chicks, The Avett Brothers and Tyler Childers, according to the music news website.

This weekend we're celebrating Willie's 90th birthday at @HollywoodBowl for Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90! With more familiar artists and presenters recently added, plan to arrive early so you don't miss any of this star-studded lineup! Learn more at https://t.co/K82Zz7RBEG pic.twitter.com/f1vG8uOZVB — Willie Nelson (@WillieNelson) April 27, 2023

Notables who will make appearances during the concert include Chelsea Handler, Jennifer Garner, Owen Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Hellen Mirren, Gabriel Iglesias and Ethan Hawke, Billboard reported.

Nelson’s music catalog is deep. He wrote “Crazy,” “Always On My Mind,” “Stardust” and of course, “On The Road Again,” Forbes reported.

Growing up in Abbott, Texas, and raised by his grandmother, Nelson said he was attracted to music at a young age.

“Ever since I can remember I liked music,” Nelson told KVUE-TV. “I started writing poems when I was 5 and learning chords on a guitar at 6.”

Nelson appeared last week during the Light Up the Blues 6, a semiannual fundraising event organized by singer Stephen Stills, 78, and his wife, Kristen, to benefit the nonprofit Autism Speaks, the Los Angeles Times reported.

He said his birthday show is “fantastic,” adding that he appreciated all the performers who decided to appear at the two-day event.

“I’m knocked out over and I can’t tell you how much I appreciate all those folks dropping what they could have been doing, and come out and help me celebrate my 90th birthday,” Nelson told Forbes. “I think it’s fantastic.”

Nelson added that the secret to his longevity is simple.

“I think it’s a positive attitude,” Nelson told Forbes. “Imagine what you want and just get out of the way.”

