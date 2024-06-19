Southwest selling $53 one-way tickets in honor of 53rd birthday Looking to get away? Southwest Airlines is celebrating its birthday with a special sale on one-way flights. (AngelDiBilio/angeldibilio - stock.adobe.com)

Looking to get away? Southwest Airlines is celebrating its birthday with a special sale on one-way flights.

In honor of turning 53, the airline is selling flights for as low as $53, USA Today reported.

If you are hoping to book one of the flights, you have until 11:59 p.m. PST Thursday, according to USA Today.

Airfare does include two free bags, according to KTLA.

“To honor our 53rd trip around the sun, we’re helping you get away for as low as $53,” Southwest said on Facebook.

“Customers can book these fares for their next getaway for continental U.S. travel between August 6 and December 18, 2024; and Hawaii, international, and San Juan, Puerto Rico travel between August 20 and November 20, 2024,” Southwest said on its website.

Examples of one-way, low fares include, according to Southwest:

As low as $53 one-way nonstop between Atlanta and Tampa

As low as $53 one-way nonstop between Austin and Dallas (Love Field)

As low as $53 one-way nonstop between Chicago (Midway) and Minneapolis/St. Paul

As low as $53 one-way nonstop between Las Vegas and San Diego

As low as $53 one-way nonstop between Los Angeles (LAX) and Phoenix

For more information, you can visit Southwest’s website.





