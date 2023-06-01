Spirit Airlines ‘technical issue’ causes delays

Officials with Spirit Airlines said a “technical issue” was causing delays at airports on Thursday morning.
In a statement posted on social media, the airline said its app was unavailable. Earlier, Spirit said that its website and airport kiosks were also unavailable.
“We anticipate longer than usual lines at the airport so please plan on arriving early,” the company said.
For up-to-date status information, please visit: https://t.co/tvdHkxqISY pic.twitter.com/6psaoBbpHF— Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) June 1, 2023
As of 11 a.m. Thursday, 335 flights — or 40% of Spirit Airlines’ schedule — were delayed and 18 were canceled, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.
Check back for more on this developing story.
©2023 Cox Media Group