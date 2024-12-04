Spotify Wrapped 2024: Taylor Swift tops global list; how to see your year in review

The top-streamed performer on Spotify in 2024 comes as no surprise. It’s Taylor Swift.

Spotify released its review of the past year and Swift came out on the top spot with more than 26 billion streams in 2024.

In her Global Top Artist era. Congratulations Taylor Swift on over 26+ billion streams in 2024. 👑🤍🎉 #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/nsglkGz3sq — Spotify (@Spotify) December 4, 2024

This is the second year in a row for Swift to nab the top Spotify spot due to the popularity of “The Tortured Poets Department” album, Variety reported.

The record was Spotify’s most streamed album for the year, with more than 300 million streams in a single day and a billion in the first week.

Here is the entire Top 10 Global Artist List from Spotify:

Spotify 2024 Wrapped (Spotify)

To help Swift-ify Spotify, the streaming platform is adding some extra flair to Taylor Swift’s Spotify page in the form of a Wrapped badge. The badge will be added to the Wrapped Top Artist each year going forward. And when people stream her songs on Spotify, there will be custom mini animations added to the play button depending on what era the songs come from. There will also be AR Friendship Bracelets on Snapchat and fans will get a video message from Swift as part of their personalized Wrapped experience, Spotify said.

If you want to see your custom 2024 Wrapped year in review, make sure you have the updated Spotify app to see your top songs from the past year. Then you can go to the “Made for You” hub and start playing the songs.





