St. Patrick’s Day: Save some green with these deals and freebies

St. Patrick’s Day is for everything green including saving some money.

Restaurants are serving up some lucky deals that will help you celebrate the holiday.

Remember as always, the discounts are subject to participation.

7-Eleven: $17 off orders of $30 or more with code LUCKY through the 7NOW delivery app.

Applebee’s: Saintly Sips Cocktails return.

Arby’s: Free Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich with a $15 purchase.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar: Irish Nachos for $8.95, $3 Guinness, beer deals for $4, Shaken Monday drinks for $5, wine pours $3, House Margs $4, Sunday Bloody Mary $5.

Bar Louie: Green Beer $4.50, Jameson Sidecar $4 with any beer purchase, Guinness & Snakebite $5, beer and burger bundle $17.

Baskin-Robbins: BOGO 50% off sundaes through March 31. $5 small, $6 medium or $7 large milkshakes.

BD’s Mongolian Grill & Flat Top Grill: $10 off a $%0 purchase in-store or online using code LUCKY10.

Biggby Coffee: 50% off Irish Cream or Mint Chip Creme Freeze.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos: One loyalty club member will win a $3,000 value gold bar.

Burger King: Royal Perks members can get free onion rings with a $1 or more purchase via the app or online.

City BBQ: Double points on pastrami items.

Crumbl: Six full-size desserts for the price of four excluding upcharges.

El Pollo Loco: Double Pollo Fit Bowls for $8 through March 24.

Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company: 15% off total purchase of Limoncello baked goods using code Shamrocks.

Firehouse Subs: Wear green and get an extra pickle with any purchase.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: 300 bonus points for reward members.

Genghis Grill: Free edamame with $10 or more purchase in-store or online with code LUCKYDAY through March 24.

Gopuff: Gopuff FAM members get 40% off select holiday-themed items.

Jack in the Box: Free mint shake with any $10 purchase.

Kitchen Mama: Green products 25% off with code LUCKY25.

Kona Grill: Corned Beef Sliders with chips $6 during happy hour or $19 all day.

Krispy Kreme: Wear green and get a free O’riginal Glazed Doughnut.

Marco’s Pizza: Large two-topping pizza for $8.99 with code GETFLAVOR.

McAlister’s Deli: Double points for rewards members when they order a Corned Beef Spud, Reuben Sandwich or Leprechaun Lemonade.

Omaha Steaks: Corned Beef and Cabbage Slow Cooker Meal $29.99 when purchased with any other item. Two meals are discounted to $59.99. Rustic Corned Beef is discounted to $64.99 when purchased with any other item. Two roasts are $129.99.

Outback Steakhouse: Bloomin' Blonde Beer starting at $5 for dine-in. Free kids' meal with the purchase of an adult entrée. Tell your server “Free Joey Meal” for the deal.

Panera: $2 off any size Mac & Cheese. Also, text LUCKY to #31261 to enter the Pot of Gold sweepstakes to win free Panera Mac & Cheese for a year. Select markets will have the Pot of Gold Bread Bowl in limited quantities.

Paris Baguette: Free pastry when reward members buy a drink.

Portillo’s: Limited-time Mint Chocolate Shake.

Raising Canes: Caniac Club members can get a free Leprechaun Lemonade.

Pollo Campero: BOGO three-piece meals for loyalty members.

Potbelly: Free delivery for catering orders over $100 using SAVE10 online or on the app.

Salad and Go: free avocado with the purchase of a breakfast burrito or bowl through March 31 using code FREEAVO.

Slim Chickens: 17% off orders of $17 or more using code LUCKYME.

STK Steakhouse: Lil' Corned Beef Sliders and tots for $6 during happy hour or $26 for dinner. Leprechaun Stiletto cocktail for $9 during happy hour through March 21.

Taco Bell: Free delivery with a $25 purchase through the app.

Taim Mediterranean Kitchen: Green lemonade for $1 with dine-in purchase of a Bowl.

Twin Peaks: Free fried pickles with $25 purchase.

White Castle: Save $2 on any 10 sack using code 10SACK.

Wings and Rings: Free delivery of $30 or more orders using code BRINGIT online or in the app.

Compiled from Today.com; USA Today, Delish.

