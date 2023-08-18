Steelers host youth football team after teammate killed by house explosion

Steelers invite Members of the Plum Youth Football team were invited to training camp by the Pittsburgh Steelers. A member of the youth team was killed in a recent house explosion. (WPXI)

Days after a devastating killed one of their teammates, the members of the Plum Youth Football team experienced Steelers’ training camp along with the pros.

The Steelers’ organization invited the youth team to their practice on Thursday at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Keegan Clontz, 12, who was a member of the Plum Mustangs, was killed along with his dad in the explosion, WPXI reported.

His teammates took a moment to remember their friend, taking a knee at the 40-yard line. Keegan wore No. 40. They also hung his jersey on the goalpost.

The team also met some of the Steelers who signed footballs and Terrible Towels for the young players.

One of the best moments of camp was players signing for Plum youth football players after practice today, bringing joy to a community that has been through so much. pic.twitter.com/7idoVu6GL0 — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) August 17, 2023

The explosion has been declared accidental, WPXI reported. But despite the ruling, there are still questions about how big the blast was. To help get to the bottom of that, explosive experts are being called in to help the fire marshal with the investigation.

This was the third explosion in the area since 2008. In this case, three houses in total were destroyed between the explosion and fire that followed. Five of those killed were in the basement of the main house, checking on a water heater that had been making a pinging sound. The sixth person who died was on the home’s first floor, WPXI reported.



