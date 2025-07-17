Steve Miller Band cancels tour dates because of weather risks

FILE PHOTO: Steve Miller of the Steve Miller Band performs onstage during the "Summer Stadium" tour at Truist Park on July 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Miller announced that the band's North America tour has been canceled because of weather. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The Steve Miller Band has canceled all of the dates of the upcoming North American tour.

The cancellation wasn’t because of issues with the band, but instead, extreme weather that has impacted the country, Variety reported.

The U.S. tour was scheduled to start at in August and run through early November, Billboard reported.

The “Fly Like an Eagle” singer, told fans in a statement posted to Instagram that he has cancelled the tour.

"The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band and the crew unacceptable. So…You can blame it on the weather...The tour is cancelled."

Miller did not mention any specific incidents, just the combination of weather systems.

In all, he had planned for 31 concerts, which were removed from the band’s website, People magazine reported.

Miller’s cancellations were not the only music performances that have been canceled due to weather.

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, was canceled after one night due to extreme weather conditions, Ultimate Classic Rock reported.

Chrissie Hynde said three weeks ago that outdoor concerts would become a thing of the past because of heat waves.

The Pretenders’ lead singer wrote on X: "I trust you’re all surviving the heat waves. I’m remembering the last couple years when we supported Guns N’ Roses, and then the Foo Fighters in stadiums (to pay for the clubs which I prefer playing). It was so hot I had to strap ice packs around my waist. And I realized then that outdoor events are going to come to an end. It’s too hot."

Hi All!



I trust you’re all surviving the heat waves. I’m remembering the last couple years when we supported Guns N’ Roses, and then the Foo Fighters in stadiums (to pay for the clubs which I prefer playing). It was so hot I had to strap ice packs around my waist. pic.twitter.com/g60DmkVdSs — Chrissie Hynde (@ChrissieHynde) June 23, 2025

Lara Seaver, director of projects at Reverb, said that nearly every artist has had shows impacted by weather.

“When I first joined Reverb, probably one out of every 10 acts we worked with would have at least one weather cancellation when they went on tour,” Seaver told Rolling Stone. “Now, pretty much every artist we work with has a weather incident. The increase and severity is increasing.”

