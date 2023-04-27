Still valid: The Container Store, Big Lots to accept Bed Bath and Beyond coupons

Coupons accepted FILE PHOTO: The Container Store and Big Lots will still accept coupons from Bed Bath and Beyond. (iStock/PRNewsfoto)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Don’t crumple up that stack of Bed Bath and Beyond coupons just yet.

The Container Store is helping consumers who have left-over discounts from Bed Bath and Beyond as the home store starts its bankruptcy sales, “Good Morning America” reported. You now have until the end of May to use Bed Bath and Beyond coupons there.

The Container Store announced Wednesday, the same day that Bed Bath and Beyond declared bankruptcy, that through the end of next month it would give a 20% discount on a single item to anyone who brings in a Bed Bath and Beyond coupon.

The Container Store also announced it will expand products geared to college students, who frequently visited its competitor for their dorm needs.

“We are excited to unveil a refreshed and expanded product offering for students and parents this college season. Our loyal customers want a centralized shopping experience, and we intend to deliver on this expectation,” Chief Merchandising Officer Stacey Shively said in a news release. “We believe the transformation of our college offering will attract new customers, and we can’t wait for them to experience the new and innovative products we have curated, from dorm essentials to fun and functional gifts for graduates.”

The expanded college products will become available in May and June.

The Container Store isn’t the only retailer that will accept Bed Bath and Beyond coupons.

Big Lots also announce that it will give 20% off an entire purchase of $50 or more when given a Bed Bath and Beyond coupon through May 7, the company announced in a news release.

“At Big Lots, our mission is to help people live big and save lots, which means we’re always thinking of ways to step up and deliver even more value to consumers,” Big Lots president and CEO Bruce Thorn said. “For anyone who has missed their last opportunity to redeem one of these coupons, Big Lots is opening our doors to help you save on your entire purchase. This special offer can be used to purchase an assortment of great items for your home, such as bedding and bath accessories, furniture, décor and more.”


