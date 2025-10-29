Sting to headline Super Bowl concert

Sting
FILE PHOTO: Sting performs onstage during the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party 2025 on May 13, 2025, in New York City.
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

While Bad Bunny has already been selected to headline the Super Bowl’s halftime show, the NFL has chosen another A-Lister to perform at a second concert, one that will happen before the big game.

Sting will perform at the Super Bowl-branded concert on Feb. 6 at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, two days before kickoff on Feb. 8, Entertainment Weekly reported.

He will be part of Super Bowl LX Studio 60 event, which is being called “a weekend of unforgettable music entertainment at one of San Francisco’s most iconic venues,” according to the Super Bowl’s hospitality provider, On Location.

Sting’s website said that he "will perform the most celebrated hits from his timeless catalog on Super Bowl weekend."

Tickets for the event start at $750 a person and include main floor seating at the concert, all-inclusive food and beverages, as well as appearances by NFL legends.

A second concert by an unnamed entertainer is planned for Feb. 7, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The Super Bowl will kick off on Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Bad Bunny is still the headliner for the halftime concert despite uproar over his selection. He was one of the three most-streamed artists on Spotify last year and has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump’s administration and has decided not to tour in the U.S. because of the immigration crackdown, Politico reported. Bad Bunny is from Puerto Rico and is a U.S. citizen.

Trump’s supporters call Bad Bunny a “Trump hater,” and Turning Point has promised an alternate halftime show, but no performers have been announced, according to Politico.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell defended selecting Bad Bunny, saying that he’s “confident it’s going to be a great show," adding, “I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism.”

“I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment,” Goodell said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

