Strike over: SAG-AFTRA reaches tentative agreement with studios

Strike over: Members of SAG-AFTRA and studios have reached a tentative agreement. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

Negotiators with SAG-AFTRA on Wednesday reached a tentative agreement with studios that will end the longest actors strike against the television and film industries in Hollywood’s history.

In an announcement, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists union said the strike would officially end at 12:01 a.m. PST on Thursday, Variety reported.

“In a unanimous vote this afternoon, The SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Committee approved a tentative agreement with the AMPTP bringing an end to the 118-day strike,” the union said in a statement. “The strike officially ends at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, November 9.”

The agreement must be ratified by the union’s board and members, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The tentative contract would raise minimum pay for members, increase residuals for shows streamed online and bolster contributions to SAG-AFTRA’s health and pension plans, according to the newspaper.

The deal also includes new rules for the use of artificial intelligence, the Times reported.

The settlement between the actors and studios comes less than a month after Writers Guild members ratified a new deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, according to Deadline.

