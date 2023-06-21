Summer fun: Theater chains offer cheap movies

Summer fun FILE PHOTO: Several movie theater chains are offering family friendly movies at a discount this year. (SerhiiBobyk/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

While some kids have been on summer break for weeks, others just started their vacation. Either way, the routine of video games, afternoons in the pool and watching countless hours of TikTok videos may already be getting old.

Several movie theater chains are offering discounted movies to help bring a bit of variety to the repetition that summer may bring.

Regal

Regal is once again putting on its Summer Movie Express.

It started on May 23 but runs through Sept. 6 and each week the chain shows two films on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Tickets cost only $2.

Here’s the list of the movies for the remaining summer weeks:

June 20 & 21

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”

“The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie”

June 27 & 28

“Sonic the Hedgehog”

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold”

July 4 & 5

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Clifford the Big Red Dog”

July 11 & 12

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2″

“The Paw Patrol”

July 18 & 19

“The Bad Guys”

“Playing with Fire”

July 25 & 26

“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank”

“Sing 2″

August 1 & 2

“The Boss Baby: Family Business”

“Dolittle”

August 8 & 9

“Kung Fu Panda 3″

“Curious George”

August 15 & 16

“Minions”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

August 22 & 23

“Shrek”

“Kung Fu Panda”

August 29 & 30

“Trolls World Tour”

“Despicable Me”

September 5 & 6

“Despicable Me 3″

“Spirit Untamed”

To find a participating theater, visit Regal’s website.

Cinemark

Cinemark is also offering its Summer Movie Clubhouse this year. Tickets are only $1.50. Don’t forget the food. The theaters are offing $1 off kids’ snack packs and other combos. Showtimes are Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m.

The Summer Movie Clubhouse runs through Aug. 9.

Here are the movies:

June 21 - “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

June 28 - “Sonic the Hedgehog”

July 5 - “Mummies”

July 12 - “The Bad Guys”

July 19 - “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank”

July 26 - “DC League of Super-Pets”

Aug. 2 - “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”

Aug. 9 - “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

Visit Cinemark’s website for tickets and participating theaters.

AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres started its Summer Movie Camp on May 27 but it runs through Aug. 30. Tickets cost $3 on Wednesdays and $5 on Saturdays.

Here are the family-friendly films on the schedule:

June 21 - “Paw Patrol: The Movie”

June 24-28 - “Puss in Boots: The Lash Wish”

June 30-July 5 - “Kung Fu Panda”

July 8-July 12 - “Trolls World Tour”

July 15-19 - “Mummies”

July 22-26 - “The Secret Life of Pets”

July 29-Aug. 1 - “Boss Baby: The Family Business”

Aug. 5-Aug. 9 - “Shrek 2″

Aug. 11-Aug. 16 - “Sing 2″

Aug. 19-Aug. 23 - “The Croods: A New Age”

Aug. 26-Aug. 30 - “Sonic the Hedgehog 2″

Visit AMC’s website for tickets and participating theaters.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Alamo Drafthouse is once again offering its Kids Camp. Tickets are $5.

Movies include:

June:

“Teen Titans Go! To the Movies”

“Sonic the Hedgehog”

“The Angry Birds Movie”

“Pokémon Detective Pikachu”

“The Mitchells Vs. The Machines”

“Batman: Mask of the Phantasm”

“The Land Before Time”

“DC League of Super-Pets”

July

“Babe: Pig in the City”

“Trolls World Tour”

“Free Willy”

“How To Train Your Dragon 2″

“Goosebumps 2″

“The Secret Life of Pets 2″

“Hotel Transylvania 2″

August

“Paddington 2″

“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

“Puss In Boots: The Last Wish”

“Pufnstuf”

“Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa”

“Where the Wild Things Are”

“Chicken Run”

“The Iron Giant”

September

“Kung Fu Panda 2″

“Despicable Me 2″

Visit Alamo’s website for showtimes and tickets.



