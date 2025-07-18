Super Bowl champion Bryan Braman dies 6 months after ‘very rare’ cancer diagnosis

Linebacker Bryan Braman #56 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field following the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on October 26, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. Braman died on July 17 at the age of 38. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Bryan Braman has died only months after being diagnosed with a very rare form of cancer.

Braman was 38 years old.

His agent, Sean Stellato, confirmed his death, telling CNN, “Bryan Braman was a warrior in every sense – on the field and in life – facing every battle with unshakable grit and heart. His passing leaves a void not just in football, but in the spirit of every underdog who ever dared to fight.”

Braman was diagnosed with cancer in February, according to a GoFundMe campaign. He had been undergoing treatment in Seattle, the fundraiser said.

The specific type of cancer was not reported.

He had to undergo Car T-cell reprogramming treatment which genetically engineers a patient’s T-cells to attack cancer cells.

The mass had started to shrink and Braman underwent chemotherapy, but the cancer grew “exponentially faster,” the GoFundMe page said.

Stellato told People magazine that Braman spent the last two weeks before his death with his children, two daughters, aged 11 and 8.

“He loved his two girls so, so much. They were everything, his legacy,” Stellato said.

The Eagles released a statement after this death which read, "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Bryan Braman. During his four seasons in Philadelphia, Bryan was a loyal teammate, a supporter of the community, and a valuable member of our Super Bowl LII-winning team. More importantly, he was a devoted father who passionately loved his family and everyone around him. We extend our deepest condolences to Bryan’s family and all who are grieving his loss during this difficult time.”

Braman was with the Eagles for four seasons and was on the team that won the Eagles the organization’s first Super Bowl in 2017.

He was a rookie free agent out of West Texas A&M when he was signed by the Houston Texans, where he spent three seasons before being a priority free agent and going to the Eagles.

