Sweet Emotion: Aerosmith announces farewell tour

Fans of Aerosmith won’t want to miss a thing since the Boston-born band has come together to announce its farewell tour.

After more than 50 years together, the band will be kicking off its 40-date “Peace Out” tour starting in Philadelphia, The Associated Press reported.

“We’re opening up Pandora’s Box one last time to present our fans with the Peace Out tour,” Tyler said, in reference to the compilation released in 1991 covering the band’s songwriting over its first two decades.

And if you’d think that Aerosmith would miss a chance to perform at home, dream on. They will be doing what it takes to hit Boston for a New Year’s Eve concert before wrapping up the tour on Jan. 26 in Montreal.

Other stops include Chicago, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Seattle, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Nashville and New York City, USA Today reported.

There will also be stops in Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Charlotte.

“I think it’s about time,” Joe Perry said.

All the members — Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford — are over the age of 70 with Tyler being the oldest at 75, the AP reported.

All but Whitford have been together since the band’s inception in 1970, according to Biography and Boston 25 News.

Kramer, however, won’t be giving the band its beat on the tour. He stepped away from the drumset last year to “focus his attention on his family and health,” the AP reported. John Douglas has been filling in for Kramer and will continue to do so.

“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed,” the band said in a statement, according to USA Today.

Tyler has also had his own personal issues over the past few years including voluntarily checking himself into rehab in May after a drug relapse and being the focus of a sexual assault lawsuit filed by a woman recently who claims they had a relationship in the 70s when she was 16 years old. He denied the allegations, USA Today reported.

“It’s kind of a chance to celebrate the 50 years we’ve been out here,” Perry told the AP. “You never know how much longer everybody’s going to be healthy to do this. … It’s been a while since we’ve actually done a real tour. We did that run in Vegas, which was great. It was fun, but (we’re) kind of anxious to get back on the road.”

While the tour is scheduled to end on Jan. 26, 2024, don’t be jaded, and think it’s the end of the road. The 40-date tour may be extended domestically and internationally, Perry teased.

“It’s the final farewell tour, but I have a feeling it will go on for a while,” he told the AP. “But I don’t know how many times we’ll be coming back to the same cities. It could very possibly be the last time.”

Live Nation says the general online sale begins on May 5, local time. There will be VIP packages that include premium seating and even a photo opportunity with Aerosmith.

The tour will include the Black Crowes, USA Today reported.

