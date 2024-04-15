Tax Day 2024: Freebies, deals from Krispy Kreme, Cheesecake Factory, Hooters and others

Tax Day deals Tax Day is here, and several national chain restaurants are giving customers a break Monday with everything from deals on meals to free food. (alexsl/Getty Images)

Tax Day is here, and if you are facing a stiff tax bill, nothing says “hang in there” like a free chocolate chip cookie.

Several national chain restaurants are giving customers a break on Monday with everything from deals on meals to free food.

If you need more information on tax return issues, you can go to the Internal Revenue website for help, but if you want to drown your sorrows in doughnuts, read on for the deals and freebies that will help you make it through the day.

Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go.

Arby’s: Arby’s is giving away free sandwiches to rewards members on Tax Day. The deal can be redeemed online or on the Arby’s app with any purchase.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings: Participating locations offer dine-in customers 15% off their entire order. Mention the deal when you checkout.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Use the code 10OFF40 to get $10 off of a $40 purchase.

BurgerFi: Participating locations will offer customers 15% off their dine-in order. Mention the deal when you checkout.

California Pizza Kitchen: Rewards members can save $10 on any $40 order on Monday when they dine in or order takeout.

Copper Cow Coffee: Use the code TAXDAY to save 14% on orders sitewide.

Dave & Buster’s: Customers who join the D&B Rewards program can get 50% off all food from Monday through April 28.

Fazoli’s: Customers can get six free breadsticks when they spend $5 or more at participating locations on Monday. Use the code Tax24.

Great American Cookies: When you purchase one chocolate chip cookie cake slice, you’ll get another for free at participating locations in-store on Monday.

Grimaldis Coal Brick-Oven Pizzeria: Get $10.40 off a $30 purchase on Monday. Use the code TAXDAY24 for dine-in, online and to-go orders. The offer can’t be combined with other deals and isn’t valid at New York, New Jersey, Flagstaff, Arizona, or Las Vegas Palazzo locations.

Grubhub: The first 1,000 diners to use the code TAXBREAK on qualifying orders can get $15 off delivery orders over $25 on Monday.

Hooters: Customers who visit a Hooters location and purchase 10 wings on Monday will receive 10 wings of any style for free. You can also get a $4 Dos Equis draft beer and $4 Legendary Margaritas.

Krispy Kreme customers can buy an Original Glazed or assorted dozen doughnuts in the store and receive a second Original Glazed dozen for the price of the sales tax in their state.

Kona Ice: On its annual “National Chill Out Day,” you can get a free cup of shaved ice.

Krystal: Buy one, get one free when you place an online order and use the code BOGOKRYSTAL. There’s a limit of five free burgers per order.

Paris Baguette: Rewards members can get a free pastry when they buy any drink on Monday at participating U.S. locations. Limit one per order.

Peter Piper Pizza: You can get two large, one-topping pizzas for $25.99 on Tax Day.

Pokeworks: Pokeworks is giving customers a free scoop of avocado on any regular or large poke bowl on Monday at participating locations.

Potbelly: You can get a free sandwich on Monday when you buy any original or big-sized sandwich. Just use the code BOGO in the Potbelly app or website.

Round Table Pizza: Get 15% off orders of $40 or more at participating locations on Monday.

Which Wich: You can get $2 off any sandwich on Tax Day in-store, in the chain’s app or online using the code taxday at participating locations

White Castle: Get 15% off your order on Monday. For online orders, use the code WC15OFF.

