Taylor Swift’s ‘Tortured Poets Department’ to drop this week

Taylor Swift accepts a Grammy Award for best Pop Vocal Album for "Midnights" and announced that she was releasing a new album on April 19.

Get ready Swifties, “The Tortured Poets Department” is set to drop this week.

The album Swift told fans about at the 2024 Grammys, has 17 new tracks, including a bonus track titled “The Manuscript,” according to ABC News.

Swift surprised her fans by announcing she would be releasing the album just a few weeks after the music awards show.

“This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that. I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans,” Swift began.

“So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’” she said.

After the show, she also posted on Instagram the black and white cover art from the album which shows Swift resting on a pillow. Another photo shows what looks like handwritten song lyrics.

All's fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19



— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2024

Swift is on a short break from her Eras Tour which resumes in May and continues through December. She has sold an estimated 280 million records and 200 million album units worldwide and, in terms of pure sales, tallied 46.6 million in the United States and 7 million in the United Kingdom, according to Billboard.

Below is the track list for the album:

“Fortnight” (feat. Post Malone)

“The Tortured Poets Department”

“My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys”

“Down Bad”

“So Long, London”

“But Daddy I Love Him”

“Fresh Out the Slammer”

“Florida!!!” (feat. Florence + The Machine)

“Guilty as Sin?”

“Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?”

“I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)”

“LOML”

“I Can Do It With a Broken Heart”

“The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”

“The Alchemy”

“Clara Bow”

Bonus Track: “The Manuscript”

The album is set to drop at midnight Friday morning.

