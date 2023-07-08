Teen, police help find engagement ring lost in Grand Strand sand

Engagement saved: A couple was relieved after an engagement ring was found by police and a teen with a metal detector in Myrtle Beach. (Myrtle Beach Police Department)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Police in South Carolina and a teen on vacation with a metal detector helped save a man’s planned wedding proposal on the Grand Strand.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, a distraught Tennessee man flagged down officers and told them he had lost an engagement ring in the sand, WBTW-TV reported.

According to a Facebook post by the police department, the man said they had been taking photographs at several places along the beach when he realized he could not pop the question because he had lost the ring.

Myrtle Beach officers Sean Owens, Zachary Stashick and John Lively quickly started searching, backtracking to see if they could find the missing ring, police said.

That is when an Ohio teen on vacation stepped up to lend a hand.

Isaiah Krekeler helped in the search with his metal detector, WYFF reported.

“It felt really good to do,” Krekeler told the television station.

Krekeler said he was with friends when he was approached and told about the missing ring, WYFF reported. The teen, who said he was using a metal detector for the first time, found the ring in a sand pile after about “45 seconds.”

“I was surprised I found it so quick,” Krekeler told the television station.

“The ring was quickly returned to the gentleman for him to continue his proposal!” police wrote on Facebook. “For those of you wondering, she said yes!”

“I felt like I saved a marriage,” Krekeler told WYFF.