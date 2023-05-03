Teen shoots, kills eight children, school guard at Serbian primary school

School shooting Police officers escort a minor, a seventh grade student who is suspected of firing several shots at a school in the capital Belgrade on May 3, 2023. - Serbian police arrested a student following a shooting at an elementary school in the capital Belgrade on May 3, 2023, the interior ministry said. The shooting occurred at 8:40 am local time (06:40 GMT) at an elementary school in Belgrade's downtown Vracar district. (Photo by Oliver Bunic / AFP) / Serbia OUT (Photo by OLIVER BUNIC/AFP via Getty Images) (OLIVER BUNIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday marked yet another school shooting but this time it didn’t happen in the U.S. A teen in Belgrade, Serbia, reportedly opened fire at Vladislav Ribnikar primary school, killing eight children and a school guard.

The school is located in the Vračar area.

Several other children and a teacher were hospitalized, The Associated Press reported.

A parent said the alleged shooter, whose full name has not been released, went into his daughter’s classroom and started shooting at her teacher and classmates and the children took cover under their desks.

Most were able to escape the gunfire through a back door, officials said, according to the AP.

Police said that the 14-year-old alleged shooter, initially identified by his K. K., used his father’s gun and was described as a “quiet guy” with good grades.

The alleged gunman was in seventh grade and was arrested in the schoolyard after he had called the police himself, telling them what he had done, and waited to be arrested, according to CNN.

Police are trying to determine the motive, but said that the alleged gunman planned the attack that happened in a history class, which was chosen because it was near the school’s entrance, Belgrade’s Police Chief Veselin Milić said.

“All police forces are still on the ground and are intensively working to shed light on all the facts and circumstances that led to this tragedy,” a statement from Serbia’s Interior Ministry said, according to CNN.

Mass shootings in Serbia are rare, the last happened in 2013 when a Balkan war veteran opened fire killing more than a dozen people in a village. But officials have been warning that massive amounts of weapons were left in the country after wars in the 1990s. They also said that not only the fighting of decades past but also economic hardships may trigger more violence, the AP reported.

Reuters reported that the country has strict gun laws and has allowed owners to either turn in or register illegal weapons.

Vracar mayor Milan Nedeljkovic said after the shooting, “We have video surveillance, but now this is a lesson, we need metal detectors too. It is a huge tragedy ... something like this (happening) in Belgrade. Such a tragedy at an elementary school.”

The primary school has students whose ages are between 6 and 15.



