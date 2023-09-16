Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 impeachment charges

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been acquitted of 16 impeachment charges Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been acquitted of 16 impeachment charges (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

TEXAS — Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been acquitted of 16 corruption charges at his impeachment trial, according to The Associated Press.

The Texas Senate voted Saturday to acquit Paxton following a nine-day trial, according to the New York Times. The trial was focused on corruption allegations and how the Republican party has become divided in the state of Texas.

During the trial, Paxton was suspended which happened in May after the State House Impeachment but he will immediately resume his position as attorney general, the Times reported. He is currently in his third term.

During Paxton’s suspension, Gov. Greg Abbott had Angela Colmenero as an interim attorney general, the newspaper reported.

Paxton was up against 16 articles of impeachment. He was accused of abusing his office to assist real estate investor Nate Paul, the Times reported. Paxton and Paul denied any wrongdoing.

Paxton did not attend the majority of the proceedings and was not there for the verdict, the AP reported.