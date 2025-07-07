Texas flooding: What we know about the victims from Camp Mystic, others

HUNT, TEXAS - JULY 6: Children's clothes hang on the branch of a tree on the bank of the Guadalupe River near Camp Mystic on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

As the search continues for survivors and the remains of those who died in flash flooding in central Texas, the names of the victims are slowly being released.

Camp Mystic victims

Chloe Childress

Chloe Childress was a counselor at Camp Mystic. She was 18 years old and was a recent graduate of Kinkaid School in Houston.

The school released a statement that read that Chloe had a “selfless and fierce commitment to others,” The New York Times reported.

“She was wise beyond her years, with a steady compassion that settled a room,” Jonathan Eades, the head of the school, wrote. “Whether it was sharing her own challenges to ease someone’s burden or quietly cheering a teammate or classmate through a tough day, Chloe made space for others to feel safe, valued, and brave.”

Her family released a statement, according to WFAA, which read, “Our family was shocked to hear of the horrific tragic flooding in the hill country, and we were devastated to learn that our precious Chloe was among the victims. While we know that her joy is now eternal and her faith has become sight, our hearts are shattered by this loss and the similar heartbreak of other families like ours.”

Dick Eastland

Dick Eastland was the director of Camp Mystic along with his wife Tweety. Family members said Dick Eastland was swept away as he tried to rescue campers.

“If he wasn’t going to die of natural causes, this was the only other way, saving the girls that he so loved and cared for,” his grandson George wrote on Instagram. “That’s the man my grandfather was. A husband, father, grandfather, and mentor to thousands of young women, he no longer walks this earth, but his impact will never leave the lives he touched.”

Sarah Marsh, 8, was from Mountain Brook, Alabama, the Times reported. Her death was confirmed by her hometown’s mayor. Her grandmother wrote on social media, “We will always feel blessed to have had this beautiful spunky ray of light in our lives. She will live on in our hearts forever!”

Janie Hunt, 9, was from Dallas. Her grandmother, Margaret Hunt, confirmed her granddaughter’s death. It was the first time Janie attended the camp, but she was there with six cousins who all survived.

Hanna and Rebecca Lawrence, 8, were twins from Dallas. Their deaths were confirmed by their grandfather Dave Lawrence. He called the situation “an unimaginable time for all of us.” They were there with their older sister, the Post reported.

Eight-year-old Renee Smajstrla’s uncle said that his niece was among those killed, The Washington Post reported. Shaw Salta wrote on Facebook, “We are thankful she was with her friends and having the time of her life, as evidenced by this picture from yesterday. She will forever be living her best life at Camp Mystic.”

Thank you to all our friends and family for all the prayers and outreach. Renee has been found and while not the... Posted by Shawn Salta on Friday, July 4, 2025

Linnie McCown, 8, was confirmed dead. Her father drove to the camp to search for his daughter when she was unaccounted for, the Post reported. Michael McCown, from Austin, was able to get to the cabin where his daughter was staying, grabbing items for the families of each of the 14 children who were initially missing.

Michael McCown told the Post, “I’m going to walk until I find something.”

After walking for about a mile, he ended up finding the body of another child who was taken by the flood. He alerted the authorities and kept looking.

Before his daughter’s remains were found, he said, “She’s out there somewhere with all her friends.”

Lila Bonner, 9, was another victim, her family confirming her death to KXAS. Lila’s family released a statement which read, “The family of Lila James Bonner is heartbroken to confirm the news of her loss. In the midst of our unimaginable grief, we ask for privacy and are unable to confirm any details at this time. We ache with all who loved her and are praying endlessly for others to be spared from this tragic loss.”

The mother of Anna Margaret Bellows, 8, confirmed that her daughter died in the flooding, KXAS reported.

Eloise Peck’s death was also confirmed by her family, who released a statement which read, “It is with a heavy heart that I let you know that Eloise Peck has been found and is now an angel.”

Mary Stevens was killed, a family spokesperson told the Austin American-Statesman. A spokesperson from Mary’s school said her mother posted to social media, “you have left the most positive impact on everyone who knew you. I’m the luckiest that I got to be your mom and I will never stop loving you and trying to live life as you did. Fearless. Enthusiastic. Compassionate. And full of joy.”

“Our world is shattered but I have peace getting your letters and knowing you were having the time of your life at camp and had a dance party with all of your friends before the Lord decided to take you from us. He has bigger plans for you,” Stacy Stevens wrote, according to the school’s spokesperson.

Other victims

Jeff Wilson was camping with his family next to the Guadalupe River. They were in the area for the Kerrville Open Pro Rodeo. His son, Shiloh, 12, was going to compete on Friday.

The family’s truck, which had a camper on it, was found in the water. The camper was not found. Wilson’s wife, Amber, and their son are still missing.

Jeff Wilson was a teacher at Kingwood Park High School, teaching collision repair and auto body refinishing, the Times reported.

Tanya Burwick was driving to work at Walmart when her car was struck by floodwaters. Police said on Facebook she was found several blocks away from where her car was discovered submerged.

Julian Ryan was a dishwasher at an area restaurant and had been sleeping after his shift. Ryan’s fiancée, Christina Wilson, woke up and had water to her ankles. Moments later, she said the water was to their waists and flooding forced their trailer’s front door open, flowing into the home. The mattress started to float, so they placed their two children, a 6-year-old and a 13-month-old, on top. The door to the bedroom was stuck from the water pushing against it from the outside, so Ryan tried to punch out a window to escape, cutting himself badly. He lost so much blood that he lost consciousness.

Wilson said Ryan knew he was “not going to make it,” adding, “He said, ‘I love you. I’m so sorry.’ In minutes, he was gone.”

The family’s trailer was ripped in half, but everyone else survived, the Times reported.

Blair and Brooke Harber were staying in a cabin with their grandparents when the Guadalupe River washed the home away. The 13- and 11-year-olds were killed. Their grandparents were missing on Monday morning. Their parents were in another cabin and survived.

The sisters were found together, KXAS reported.

“When Blair and Brooke were found the next day, fifteen miles downriver, they were together. Even in their last moments, they held tightly to each other, a powerful symbol of their lasting bond and their trust in God,” St. Rita Catholic School in Dallas said on Facebook.

Statement from St. Rita Catholic Community As our St. Rita Catholic Community continues to process the devastating... Posted by St. Rita Catholic School on Sunday, July 6, 2025

Flood waters swept away Katheryn Eads, her husband said. They were in their RV. Brian Eads said they were able to get out of the vehicle and were picked up by another RV owner, but that vehicle ended up stalling. The water swept the Eads from the vehicle. Brian Eads was hit in the head by debris and lost track of his wife. He held onto a tree until he could get to land.

Bobby and Amanda Martin were a husband and wife who were killed by the floodwaters. The Odessa couple were camping near the river when the water swept their RV away. Martin’s father, John Keith Martin, said one of his grandchildren and that person’s girlfriend were also missing, the Times reported.

Heart O’ the Hills camp director and co-owner Jane Ragsdale was killed by the family, a statement on the camp’s website confirmed. The camp was between sessions, so no campers were on the property.

Husband and wife Reece and Paula Zunker were found dead. Their two children were missing as of Sunday, Kerrville Independent School District said on Facebook. Reece Zunker was a soccer coach and teacher.

It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of one of our beloved teachers, Reece... Posted by Kerrville ISD on Sunday, July 6, 2025

Sally Sample Graves was a grandmother who was killed in the flooding, the BBC reported. Sarah Sample wrote that a massive wave destroyed her grandmother’s home. Sarah Sample’s father and his dog were also in the home at the time but both survived.

