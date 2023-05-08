Texas outlet mall shooting: What we know about the shooter now

Eight Dead After Shooting At Outlet Mall In Texas ALLEN, TEXAS - MAY 07: Brooklyn Deese (L) hugs Alexa Keith as they visit a memorial next to the Allen Premium Outlets on May 7, 2023 in Allen, Texas. The memorial is for the victims of the mass shooting in the Allen Premium Outlets mall on May 6th. According to reports, a shooter opened fire at the outlet mall, killing eight people. The gunman was then killed by an Allen Police officer that was responding to an unrelated call. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images /Getty Images)

Law enforcement officials in Texas are trying to determine if a man who shot and killed eight people at a suburban Dallas mall Saturday had ties to white supremacist groups, according to The Associated Press.

The suspect who opened fire at a mall in Allen, Texas, was identified as Mauricio Garcia, 33, of Dallas.

Authorities are looking into whether Garcia, who killed eight people and injured at least seven others, has ties to white supremacist or neo-Nazi organizations or if he espoused their views, the AP and CNN reported Sunday.

According to law enforcement authorities, a preliminary review of Garcia’s social media accounts reveal posts that include racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist rhetoric, Rolling Stone reported.

Federal authorities are reportedly investigating the shooting as an act of domestic terrorism, according to ABC News.

Garcia was killed when a police officer who had been called to the mall for another matter confronted him as he was firing at shoppers on Saturday. Garcia was dressed in black and had on a tactical vest with a patch on his chest that read “RWDS,” an acronym for the phrase “Right Wing Death Squad.”

The acronym is one worn by right-wing extremists and white supremacy groups, according to the AP.

Here’s what else we know about the shooter: