Theater ‘Renaissance’: Beyonce’s tour film to hit theaters

Renaissance film FILE PHOTO: Beyoncé accepts Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. She announced that a documentary of "Renaissance" will be released to theaters later this year. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A)

The Beyhive will once again be able to see Beyoncé's “Renaissance” tour but this time it will be on the big screen.

>> Read more trending news

Beyoncé ended her tour in Kansas City on Sunday but the show isn’t over. She released a trailer for “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” which will be in movie theaters starting Dec. 1, CNN reported.

The trailer shows her family, including Blue Ivy joining her mom on stage and will include video from across the tour from the May 10 show in Stockholm, Sweden all the way to Sunday’s night’s event, USA Today reported.

There will also be clips from her visual album for “Renaissance.”

Tickets for “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” are on sale now at beyoncefilm.com, AMC, Cinemark, Regal and Fandango, USA Today reported.