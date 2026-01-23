This Is Rad, The Florida Man Games Will Be In Bradenton This Year.

If you don’t know what the Florida Man Games are, I think their tagline will tell you all you need to know: “Live The Headlines Without The Jailtime”. That’s perfect.

Yes the Florida Man Games are where you get to take part in all the craziest Florida Man things to ever be arrested for, but legally and without repercussion, other than the bruises and possible hangover.

And this year its all going down closer to where we are, aka the REAL Florida, at the Freedom Factory in Bradenton.

And this year there will be some celebrity guests and team captains too:

OMGitswicks is the emcee, and Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan from the awesome movie Super Troopers are the Post Match Interrogators.

Here’s a 1 line explanation of what these games really are: