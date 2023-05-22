‘Thor,’ ‘Ahsoka’ actor Ray Stevenson dies

Ray Stevenson FILE PHOTO: Ray Stevenson attends the Ahsoka panel at Start Wars Celebration 2023 in London at ExCel on April 08, 2023 in London, England. Stevenson's representatives confirmed that he has died at the age of 58. (Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Dis)

Actor Ray Stevenson has died, his publicist has confirmed.

He was 58 years old.

Stevenson was an Irish actor known for his roles in the “Thor” films, “King Arthur,” “Rome” and the upcoming Disney+ “Star Wars” series “Ahsoka,” IMDB said.

In the ‘90s, Stevenson started appearing in European television shows before transitioning to the big screen, acting in such films as “The Theory of Flight,” Deadline reported. His first big role was in “King Arthur,” where he played one of the Knights of the Roundtable named Dagonet opposite Clive Owen as Arthur, Variety reported.

Stevenson starred as Frank Castle in Marvel’s 2008 “Punisher: War Zone” before Disney bought the Marvel Cinematic Universe the next year.

His most noted role was that of Volstagg, a member of the Warriors Three in the “Thor” films, Deadline reported.

Stevenson will appear in “Ahsoka” as Baylan Skoll along with Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka, David Tennant as Huyang and Hayden Christensen, who is once again reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker.

Skoll is one of the “main antagonists” in the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Getting to wield the lightsaber is just the best feeling in the world,” Stevenson said last month at Star Wars Celebration. “The first time they handed it to me for the camera test, I couldn’t help myself, I made the noise.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter and Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Stevenson had been hospitalized in Ischia during the production of “Cassino on Ischia.”

No cause of death was released, Variety reported.

He would have turned 59 on Thursday.

NEW YORK - JUNE 28: Actors Ray Stevenson, Keira Knightley and Ioan Gruffudd attend the "King Arthur" world premiere after-party at The Cathedral Church of St. John The Divine, June 28, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

