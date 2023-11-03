Thousands of Las Vegas Strip hotel workers at 18 casinos may go on strike this month If a deadline is not met, thousands of hotel workers from 18 casinos on the Las Vegas Strip may be going on strike. (RandyAndy101/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — If a deadline is not met, thousands of hotel workers from 18 casinos on the Las Vegas Strip may be going on strike.

The Culinary Union on Thursday announced that it has set a strike deadline for Nov. 10 at 5 a.m., according to KVVU.

The strike deadline impacts 18 properties, according to the news station. Those 18 properties include all MGM Resorts, Wynn Resorts and Caesars Entertainment properties in Las Vegas.

The deadline however does not apply to the Cosmpolitian the Culinary Union noted, according to KVVU. The reason is because the contract is not up for employees there yet. The property was recently acquired by MGM.

The deadline is about five days before the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, according to The Associated Press.

The union represents housekeepers, bartenders, kitchen workers, cocktail and food servers, porters and others, according to KLAS.

Workers have been without a contract since mid-September, according to the news outlet. Leaders of the union said that there has been progress currently but there are no negotiations scheduled.

According to the AP, negotiations have been underway since April over pay and working conditions.

The union is looking for a five-year contract for workers, KLAS reported. If the deadline isn’t met and a strike happens, it will be the largest hospitality strike in the history of the United States and will impact 35,000 workers.