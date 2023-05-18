Three-alarm fire breaks out at Charlotte apartment building under construction

Fire A fire broke out at a building under construction in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Charlotte Fire Department/Twitter)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A large plume of black smoke filled the sky above Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday morning after an apartment building under construction there caught fire.

The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed for WSOC that the fire was a three-alarm blaze, and asked people in the area not to call 911 unless it is an emergency.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 7700 block Liberty Row Dr. 4th Alarm. pic.twitter.com/xy8iGO4Jjj — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 18, 2023





There are no reports of injuries as of mid-Thursday morning, but there are paramedics at the scene along with police and fire crews.

A construction worker appeared to be at the top of a crane over the apartment building and first responders were attempting to rescue him.

Several roads in the South Park area of the city were closed and a nearby retirement home had its residents in the lobby of the building but had not been told to evacuate, WSOC reported.

