‘Tiger King’ star sentenced, banned from dealing exotic animals in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — “Tiger King” star Bhagavan Antle was sentenced Tuesday after he was convicted in June of two counts of wildlife trafficking and two counts of conspiring to wildlife traffic, officials say.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that Antle who is also known as “Doc Antle” from the Netflix series “Tiger King” was sentenced to two years with time suspended for each charge.

He is also expected to pay for a maximum fee of $2,500 per conviction which is a $10,000 fine, according to WTKR.

“Today concludes a multi-year investigation and prosecution by my office. In Virginia, we uphold the rule of law without exception, whether dealing with violent repeat offenders, big pharma, fraudsters and scammers, or wildlife traffickers. This case sends a clear message that bad actors will not be tolerated in the Commonwealth,” said Attorney General Miyares.

Antle is also not allowed to “work, own, possess, broker, buy, sell, trade, transfer, barter or donate any exotic animals,” for five years in Virginia, Miyares said.