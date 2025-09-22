Tiger mauls, kills trainer and former ‘associate’ of Tiger King Joe Exotic

HUGO, Okla. — A trainer at an Oklahoma animal preserve was mauled and killed by one of the tigers housed at the facility.

Employees at Growler Pines Tiger Preserve in Hugo, Oklahoma, posted to Facebook that tiger handler Ryan Easley was killed in an incident with one of the tigers he cared for on Sept. 20.

The post read, “This tragedy is a painful reminder of both the beauty and unpredictability of the natural world. Ryan understood those risks — not out of recklessness but out of love. The animals under his care were not just animals to him, but beings he formed a connection with — one rooted in respect, daily care and love.”

The post said the “tours and encounters will be canceled until further notice.”

It is with profound sorrow that we confirm the tragic loss of Ryan Easley, who lost his life in an accident involving a... Posted by Growler Pines Tiger Preserve on Sunday, September 21, 2025

NBC News reported that the animal preserve is a private organization where people can have a private tour, meet the tigers and see demonstrations.

The facility started as ShowMe Tigers, a traveling big cat show.

Easley was performing with the tiger and was not breathing when deputies from the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office arrived, KXII reported.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in a statement claimed the tigers had previously been owned by Joseph Maldonado, or Joe Exotic, of “Tiger King” fame, and Bhagavan “Doc” Antle. The animals had in the past been boarded by Easley at Maldonado’s zoo when not on tour during winter months, CNN reported.

The organization called Easley an “associate” of Maldonado.

Maldonado posted to social media about Easley’s death, writing, “Ryan took great care of his animals! He loved everyone of those tigers and was an advocate for tigers as well as elephants,” The Oklahoman reported. The newspaper reported that the posts were later removed.

