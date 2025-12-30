Tiger Woods turns 50: Here are 5 memorable career moments

How time flies. Tiger Woods turned 50 today.

Golf’s greatest player of the late 20th century and first decade of the 2000s -- and he is in the conversation as the best in the game’s history -- was born on Dec. 30, 1975, in Cypress, California. Woods has won 15 major tournaments; his 82 victories on the PGA Tour tie Sam Snead for the most ever.

For more than a decade, Woods was the most dominant professional athlete in sports. The fist pump. The red shirt on Sundays. The incredible short game and length off the tee, coupled with his icy demeanor, made Woods the most dominant player of the past 35 years.

Woods is now eligible to play on the PGA Tour Champions circuit, but he has yet to announce whether he will compete on the senior tour.

The 2025 season marked the first time since he turned pro that Woods did not compete in a tournament on the PGA Tour. The death of his mother, Kultida, on Feb. 4, coupled with a ruptured Achilles tendon the following month, kept him off the course. In October, he had back surgery to replace a disk in his lower back.

Woods was always comfortable in front of crowds and the camera, starting with his appearance on the “Mike Douglas Show” when he was 2 years old. Woods impressed Douglas, comedian Bob Hope and actor Jimmy Stewart with his form.

It would not be the last time Woods was impressive. It would be easy to include 50 memorable moments, but here are five.

1997 Masters

Woods said “hello” to the PGA Tour in a big way at Augusta National.

After a slow start on the front nine of the first round -- he shot 4-over-par 40 -- Woods caught fire on the back, carding a 30 to put him three shots off the lead.

He followed with scores of 66 and 65, setting a Masters record for lowest back-to-back rounds.

His final-round 69 gave him a course-record 270 and a staggering 12-shot margin of victory.

With the world watching, Tiger Woods entered the final round of the 1997 Masters poised to make history. #MastersRewind pic.twitter.com/gXZyqDD2TK — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2020

Tiger Slam (2001)

Only six players in pro golf history have won the “modern” men’s career grand slam, taking the Masters, U.S. Open, British Open and the PGA Championship.

Woods is one of them, along with Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Rory McIlroy.

Only one player -- Bobby Jones -- held all four grand slam titles in the same calendar year. That was in 1930, when he won the U.S. Amateur, British Amateur and the British Open.

Woods completed his version of the Slam in 2001. He won the 2000 U.S. Open, the British Open and the PGA Championship, then followed it up by winning the 2001 Masters, taking his second green jacket.

In April 2001, Tiger Woods was the holder of the Masters, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship, the US Open and the Players Championship all at the same time. A simply incredible level of dominance in the modern game that we likely never see again. https://t.co/ewc2DANXVp pic.twitter.com/KFDxUvsRB3 — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) April 4, 2024

2019 Masters

Woods won a tournament for the ages in Augusta in the spring of 2019. Injuries and personal demons had dogged Woods over the past few years, but he paid attention to the little details and won the green jacket for the fifth time.

He played smart, calculating golf, choosing the right club at No. 12 to safely cross Rae’s Creek, for example.

And when he nailed down his 15th major title, Woods hugged his children, Sam and Charlie, in an emotional moment behind the 18th green.

He did it. Tiger Woods has won the 2019 Masters Tournament. A legend. #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/5TscD5NcfT — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) April 14, 2019

2000 U.S. Open

Woods spread-eagled the field at Pebble Beach, winning by a mind-boggling 15 shots.

He led by just one shot after one round, but Woods shifted his game into high gear, taking a six-shot lead after 36 holes. He expanded it to 10 shots after three rounds and then cruised to a 15-shot victory.

Woods was the only player in the tournament to finish under par.

Tiger Woods won the 2000 @usopengolf at Pebble Beach by 15 strokes in arguably the most dominant performance of all time.



Where does that rank among his all time moments?



Tune into "Tiger's 18" on Dec. 30 to find out where PGA TOUR Radio hosts ranked it. pic.twitter.com/GFaLnPq5cl — SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio (@SiriusXMPGATOUR) December 28, 2025

2008 U.S. Open

Woods, coming off knee surgery, struggled during the early rounds of the tournament and stood at 3-over-par after the front nine of Friday’s second round.

But then Woods caught fire, shooting 30 on the back nine at Torrey Pines to get within one shot of the lead.

During Saturday’s third round, he sank a 65-foot eagle putt at No. 13 and chipped in for birdie at No. 17. He ended the round with another eagle to take the lead.

Woods lost the lead during Sunday’s final round on the back nine after bogeys at Nos. 13 and 15. But he drained a long putt at No. 18 to force a playoff with Rocco Mediate, punctuating the putt with his head back and a vigorous fist pump.

That forced an 18-hole playoff on Monday, and when both players finished the round all even, they went to a 19th hole. Woods parred No. 7, but Mediate bogeyed, giving Woods a dramatic victory.

Two stress fractures and a torn ACL in his left knee.



Tiger refused to be denied at the 2008 U.S. Open.pic.twitter.com/O1rf3Lhtif — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) June 9, 2025

0 of 39 Photos: Tiger Woods through the years Here are some memorable photos of golf legend Tiger Woods through the years. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years 1992: Tiger Woods watches his shot during the 1992 Los Angeles Open at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, on Feb. 27, 1992. (Gary Newkirk/Allsport via Getty Images) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years 1993: Tiger Woods hits a shot during the 1993 Los Angeles Open at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, on Feb. 26, 1993. (Gary Newkirk/Allsport via Getty Images) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years 1994: Tiger Woods of the USA enjoys himself during the World Amateur Team Cup held in Versailles, France, in September 1994. (Anton Want/Getty Images) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years 1995: Tiger Woods of the United States holds the trophy after winning the United States Amateur Championship golf tournament on August 27, 1995, at the Newport Country Club in Newport, Rhode Island. (J.D. Cuban/Allsport/Getty Images) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years 1996: Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates with the trophy and two Showgirl performers after winning his first professional golf tournament at the PGA Las Vegas Invitational on October 6, 1996, at the TPC Summerlin Golf Course, Desert Inn, Las Vegas. (J.D. Cuban/Allsport/Getty Images) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years 1997: Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates after sinking a 4-foot putt to win the US Masters Golf Tournament with a record low score of 18 under par on April 13, 1997, at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. (Stephen Munday/Allsport/Getty Images) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years 1998: Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates his play-off victory over Ernie Els of South Africa during the Johnnie Walker Classic on January 25, 1998, at the Blue Canyon Country Club in Phuket, Thailand. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years 1999: Tiger Woods poses with his trophy after the NEC Invitational World Golf Challenge at the Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, on Aug. 29, 1999. (Jon Ferrey/Allsport via Getty Images) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years 2000: Tiger Woods of the United States keeps his eye on his shot during the World Golf Championships WGC-American Express Championship golf tournament on November 12, 2000, at the Valderrama Golf Club in Sotogrande, San Roque, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years 2001: Tiger Woods pumps his fist on the 18th green after winning the 2001 Bay Hill Invitational at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida, on March 18, 2001. (Craig Jones/ALLSPORT via Getty Images) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years 2002: Golfer Tiger Woods poses with girlfriend Elin Nordegren during the opening Ceremony for the 34th Ryder Cup on September 26, 2002, in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years 2003: Tiger Woods holds the Gene Sarazen Cup after winning the American Express Championship at the Capitol City Club on October 5, 2003, in Woodstock, Georgia. (Scott Halleran/Getty Images) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years 2004: USA team member Tiger Woods with his fiance Elin Nordegren arriving at the 35th Ryder Cup Matches Gala Dinner at the Fox Theater on September 15, 2004, in Detroit. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years 2005: Tiger Woods hits from the seventh tee during the final round of the 2005 Target World Challenge Presented by Countrywide at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California, on December 11, 2005. (Steve Grayson/Getty Images) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years 2006: Tiger Woods holds the winner's trophy after defeating Jose Maria Olazabal and Nathan Green in a playoff during the final round of the PGA TOUR's 2006 Buick Invitationa at Torrey Pines South in La Jolla, California, on January 29, 2006. (Steve Grayson/Getty Images) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years 2007: Tiger Woods during the final round of the 2007 Wachovia Championship held at Quail Hollow Country Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 6, 2007. (Richard Schultz/Getty Images) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years 2008: Tiger Woods reacts to his birdie putt on the 18th green to force a playoff with Rocco Mediate during the final round of the 108th U.S. Open at the Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on June 15, 2008, in San Diego. (Jeff Gross/Getty Images) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years 2009: In this handout released by the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama (left) talks with professional golfer Tiger Woods in the Oval Office of the White House on April 20, 2009, in Washington, D.C. (Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years 2010: Tiger Woods makes a statement from the Sunset Room on the second floor of the TPC Sawgrass, home of the PGA Tour on February 19, 2010, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Woods publicly admitted to cheating on his wife Elin Nordegren but maintained that the issues remain "a matter between a husband and a wife." (Lori Moffett-Pool/Getty Images) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years 2011: Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 12th green during the first round of the 93rd PGA Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club on August 11, 2011, in Johns Creek, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years 2012: Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates after holing out from a bunker for birdie on the 18th hole during the second round of the 141st Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club on July 20, 2012, in Lytham St. Annes, England. (Harry How/Getty Images) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years 2013: Tiger Woods of the United States chips the ball while skier Lindsey Vonn watches ahead of the 142nd Open Championship at Muirfield on July 15, 2013, in Gullane, Scotland. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years 2014: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the seventh tee during the second round of the 96th PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on August 8, 2014, in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years 2015: Tiger Woods of the United States watches his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2015, in Augusta, Georgia. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years 2016: Tiger Woods attends the Tiger Woods Foundation's 20th Anniversary Celebration at the New York Public Library on October 20, 2016, in New York City. (Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years 2017: Golfer Tiger Woods appears in Palm Beach County court October 27, 2017, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Woods plead guilty to a second-degree misdemeanor reckless driving charge. (Lannis Waters-Pool/Getty Images) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years 2018: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on during a practice round prior to the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club on August 7, 2018, in St. Louis. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years 2019: U.S. President Donald Trump gives professional golfer and business partner Tiger Woods the Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House on May 6, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years 2020: Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on August 7, 2020, in San Francisco. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years 2021: Tiger Woods on hand at the trophy presentation ceremony after the final round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2021, in Pacific Palisades, California. (Harry How/Getty Images) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years Tiger Woods speaks during his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Gerald Herbert/AP) Photos: Tiger Woods through the years ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Tiger Woods of the United States during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

© 2025 Cox Media Group