Tiger’s son one-ups dad with high school state golf title in Florida

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods hug Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods hug on the 18th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. Charlie later helped his high school team win a state championship in November of 2023. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Tiger Woods won 82 PGA events, 15 majors, earned more money than any player in PGA history, and won all four majors in one year.

But he never won a high school state championship gold medal, which his son Charlie just did, one-upping his famous dad.

Charlie Woods, a 14-year-old freshman, turned in a 78-76 over two days to help The Benjamin School’s boys team take the FHSAA Class A Championship at the Mission Inn Resort and Club at Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida, last Wednesday. Charlie was fourth of the five golfers on the Benjamin team, finishing tied for 26th overall.

It was the fourth state golf title for the school, which is located in Palm Beach Gardens, ESPN reported.

Tiger Woods has served as Charlie’s caddy, coach, and top adviser, but this time he was just another dad in the gallery, cheering. He never won a high school state championship at Western High School in Anaheim, but there’s a catch: California’s Interscholastic Federation didn’t conduct a state championship in golf, according to ESPN.

Tiger did all right in his teens, though. He won the SoCal Regional and was the Southern Section medalist in 1991, 1993, and 1994.

Oh, and during his high school years, he became the then-youngest winner of the U.S. Junior Amateur, Yahoo Sports.

Charlie has a lot of time and a long way to go to match his father’s achievements. But for now, it’s Charlie 1, Tiger 0.