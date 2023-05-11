Tight squeeze: 8-week-old kitten rescued after getting stuck in frame of truck

Slack-jawed: An 8-week-old kitten was rescued after getting her jaw stuck in the frame of a truck. (San Diego Humane Society)

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A curious kitten got more than she bargained for on Monday.

The 8-week-old, black-and-white feline got her jaw stuck in a hole in the frame of a truck, KNSD-TV reported. Fortunately for the kitten, officials with the San Diego Humane Society were able to free her from a very tight spot.

According to a news release from the Humane Society, a truck driver was at a stop sign and heard meowing sounds coming from inside the vehicle. Upon inspection, the driver found the kitten precariously lodged in a hole in the truck’s frame.

The Humane Society sent a veterinary team to the highway in Escondido, spokesperson Nina Thompson said. Staff members sedated the kitten and “patiently dislodged her head” using Q-tips. That was a tricky task, since the kitten’s top and bottom jaw was split on either side of the metal frame, according to KNSD.

The kitten was taken to the Humane Society’s Escondido office and was given pain medication, antibiotics and fluids, KSWB-TV reported. She was also given food and kept warm.

“We are so pleased this kitten came out safe and sound,” Thompson said. “Remarkably, she is doing very well.”

“We are delighted that the kitten is now safe, with thanks to the driver for calling us, and gratitude to our dedicated Humane Law Enforcement and veterinary teams for their exceptional efforts in rescuing her,” the Humane Society wrote in a Facebook post.