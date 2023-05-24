Tina Turner: Legendary singer dies at 83

Tina Turner Tina Turner speaks during the "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" opening night at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (John Lamparski/Getty Images, File)

Iconic singer Tina Turner has died, according to her representatives. She was 83 years old.

In a statement obtained by Sky News, a spokesperson for the music legend said she “died peacefully at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.”

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” the statement said.

Turner’s representatives confirmed her death in a post on her official Facebook page.

“With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow,” the statement read.

Turner, who was known as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” rose to fame in the 1960s alongside her former husband, Ike Turner, and earned further acclaim after their split in 1978. Tina Turner was open about the abuse she suffered at Ike Turner’s hands, describing repeated trips to the emergency room prompted by the attacks, Reuters reported.

In 2010, Rolling Stone magazine named Tina Turner as one of the 100 greatest artists of all time.

“Tina’s story is not one of victimhood but one of incredible triumph,” singer Janet Jackson wrote in a tribute published by Rolling Stone.

“Tina has the ability to dream, get out, get over and get on with it. She’s transformed herself into an international sensation — an elegant powerhouse. But wherever she may be, whether it’s in Spain, Asia or Egypt, she’s never forgotten her humble beginnings. Tina Turner knows who she is, and to this day, she remains one of the true greats.”

Over the course of her decadeslong career, Turner became one of the best-selling artists of all time, with millions of records sold. She earned a dozen Grammy Awards — including a Lifetime Achievement Award and three Hall of Fame awards — and crooned out classics like 1971′s “Proud Mary,” 1984′s “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “Private Dancer,” 1985′s “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)” and 1993′s “I Don’t Wanna Fight.”

Born Ana Mae Bullock in Brownsville, Tennessee on Nov. 26, 1939, Turner moved to Switzerland in the mid-1990s and became a citizen of the country in 2013 after marrying her longtime boyfriend, German music producer Erwin Bach, according to The Washington Post.

Turner’s eldest son, Craig Raymond Turner, died in July 2018 at the age of 59. Her younger son, Ronnie Turner, died late last year at the age of 62.

Tina Turner is survived by Bach and two of Ike Turner’s sons, Ike Turner Jr. and Michael Turner, who she had adopted, The Guardian reported.

