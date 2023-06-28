Titanic tourist sub: ‘Presumed human remains’ found in debris field

Remains found: The U.S. Coast Guard said that "presumed human remains" were found in the debris field of the Titan submersible that imploded. (Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Maine — The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday said that “presumed human remains” were found in the debris field of the Titan submersible that imploded.

Debris from the submersible was returned to land in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported.

In a statement Wednesday, the Coast Guard said it had recovered debris and evidence from the sea floor and that included what it described as presumed human remains.

The Titan, a 21-foot submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions, lost contact with the ship that launched it about 75 minutes into a dive on June 18. Officials and commercial vessels from the U.S. and Canada have combed an area twice the size of Connecticut, looking for signs of the Titan.

Officials with OceanGate identified the five onboard the Titan as Stockton Rush, the company’s CEO; Shahzada Dawood, and his son Suleman Dawood; Hamish Harding; and Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Officials said a remotely operated vehicle searching the Atlantic Ocean sea floor found parts of the Titan that indicated that the vessel had imploded.

The Titan was about 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic when it appeared to have imploded.

The Titan’s last position was reported about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland, on its expedition to the site where the Titanic sank more than a century ago, the AP reported.

At least 46 people successfully traveled on the OceanGate submersible to the Titanic wreck in 2021 and 2022, according to company letters filed in federal court in Norfolk, Virginia, the AP reported.