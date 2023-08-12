Trooper, K-9 find missing woman in cornfield days after she disappeared in a crash

Found in cornfield: A woman who was injured in a car crash in Deerfield Township, Michigan was lost in a cornfield for two days before she was found. (vmargineanu/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BRIGHTON, Mich. — A woman who was injured in a car crash in Deerfield Township, Michigan, was lost in a cornfield for two days before she was found.

The unidentified woman, 45, was believed to be in critical condition after her crash, The Detroit News reported. The woman was last seen on Sunday and the crash she was involved in was a single-car crash by her house. Her car was found but she was nowhere.

Family members called the police, the newspaper reported. They called the police on Tuesday, according to WXYZ.

“We knew she didn’t have much longer in order to live,” said Michigan State Trooper Jeff Schrieber, according to The Associated Press. Schrieber and his specially trained dog, Woodson, worked to try to find the woman.

After about eight hours and miles away, Schrieber and Woodson were able to track her scent and locate her, the News reported.

The woman was unresponsive but Schrieber said he was able to wake her up, according to WXYZ.

“I actually radioed it all to the other troopers to respond out, at which time they brought her some water or tried to get her to drink just a little bit to get her hydrated. One trooper ripped off his shirt to try to get her warm due to her extreme hypothermia,” he said, according to the news outlet.

The woman was eventually taken to the hospital and was eventually in stable condition, the AP reported.

“I’ve been doing this so long, you make contact with the family, you feel for them, and you know that you’re just trying to have a good outcome,” Schrieber said, according to the AP.