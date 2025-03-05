Turkey tale: Wild birds trying to strut into public library

File photo. Wild turkeys have been aggressive in trying to enter a library building in northeastern Ohio.

Who knew that wild turkeys like to gobble up knowledge?

That might not be the case, but some birds have been observed outside of a northeastern Ohio public library and have become “too insistent” on entering the building.

According to a Facebook post by the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library System, wild turkeys have previously been on the property. However, in recent weeks the birds have been more aggressive in attempting to go inside the facility, WFMJ reported.

Officials at the library said they are working with a game warden to solve the problem, according to the television station.

“In the meantime, please be aware that the turkeys may be in the parking lot or near the doors and use caution if you are coming into the library,” the library wrote on Facebook.

© 2025 Cox Media Group