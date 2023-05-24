Two alligators seen in northwest Ohio, one remains at large

Two alligators spotted in Ohio, one at large Law enforcement and the Ohio Department of Agriculture are still searching for an alligator believed to be in the St. Mary's River. Another alligator has been killed by law enforcement. (Mark Kostich/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two alligators were spotted in northwest Ohio earlier this month in the St. Mary’s river, WHIO reported; a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Agriculture said one was killed by law enforcement, the other is still out there somewhere, the TV station reported. The Department and law enforcement have been searching for them since an anonymous tip on May 7 according to Megan Harshbarger, a spokesperson for the ODA.

The Daily Standard said one of the alligators, which was 2-feet-long, was shot dead by law enforcement. The other managed to submerge and has not been seen again. The ODA and local law enforcement are still on an active lookout for the other one.

Officials said they don’t know where the alligators came from. Owning an alligator is illegal in Ohio unless the owner has had the animal in their possession since 2012 and have a state permit, according to Yahoo.com. The St. Mary’s River, which is about 100 miles southwest of Toledo, is far north of the animals’ usual habitat.

Alligators’ normal range in the United States is from east-central North Carolina to a crescent that spans the the Deep South to southeastern Oklahoma and southern Arkansas, and east Texas to the Rio Grande, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. North Carolina is considered the northern extent of their habitat.















