Two more horses die at Churchill Downs, week after another horse euthanized after injury

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Two more horses have died at Churchill Downs days before the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Take Charge Briana, a three-year-old filly, had a “catastrophic” injury while taking part in Race 5 on the turf. She had to be euthanized, WHAS reported.

When she went down, she took jockey Luis Saez with her, but he was not hurt, WAVE reported.

After Take Charge Briana’s injury, Chasing Artie, a 5-year-old gelding, collapsed after Race 8 and died.

The horses’ deaths came only days after Kentucky Derby contender Wild On Ice had to be put down after sustaining an injury during a workout at Churchill Downs last week, WAVE reported.

The Kentucky Derby is May 6 and is the first of the Triple Crown races. The Preakness Stakes will be held on May 20 and The Belmont Stakes will be held June 10.



