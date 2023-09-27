UPS to hire 100K workers for holiday season

Holiday hiring UPS is hiring more than 100,000 seasonal workers this year. (UPS)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

UPS is looking to bolster its workforce once again this holiday shipping season.

The delivery company announced Tuesday that it plans on hiring more than 100,000 seasonal employees for the holiday rush.

The jobs are full-time and part-time, mostly in the delivery driver, CDL or package handler positions.

The application process can be completed online in about 20 minutes from filling out the application to receiving a job offer.

Most positions do not even have an interview as part of the hiring process, the company said.

Some of the seasonal jobs may lead to permanent positions with the company. UPS said that over the past two years, 50,000 employees who were hired as seasonal workers have earned permanent jobs.

The company also offers, along with “reliable pay and benefits,” its Earn and Learn program, where eligible employees can earn up to $25,000 to help pay college tuition and expenses.

If you’re interested, applications can be submitted on UPS’s jobs page.

