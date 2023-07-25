UPS, Teamsters reach deal to avert strike

Packages will be delivered and a strike has been averted after UPS and Teamsters have struck a tentative labor agreement.

The company announced Tuesday on Twitter that “UPS and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the union representing about 330,000 UPS employees in the U.S., have reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement.”

The contract that was still in effect expires on July 31. The workers demanded air conditioning in delivery vans, higher pay and closing the pay gaps between workers, CNN reported.

Exact terms have not been released, but the Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien said in a statement according to CNN, “UPS has put $30 billion in new money on the table as a direct result of these negotiations. We’ve changed the game, battling it out day and night to make sure our members won an agreement that pays strong wages, rewards their labor, and doesn’t require a single concession. This contract sets a new standard in the labor movement and raises the bar for all workers.”

The deal still has to be agreed upon by workers in a ratification vote, CNBC reported.