US Army officially renames Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 2: Soldiers walk passed a newly unveiled sign after a redesignation ceremony officially renaming the military installation Fort Liberty on June 2, 2023 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Fort Liberty, formerly known as Fort Bragg, is the largest military installation by population in the United States. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images) (Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. — Fort Bragg in North Carolina was renamed in a ceremony on Friday and became Fort Liberty in an effort to erase Confederate names.

The renaming ceremony happened Friday morning at one of the largest military installations in the world, according to CNN.

Fort Bragg was named after Gen. Braxton Bragg who CNN reported was “an unpopular Confederate general. Bragg was known for slave ownership and loving key Civil War battles, according to The Associated Press.

At a naming meeting last year, Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Ty Seidule said that Fort Liberty was chosen because “liberty remains the greatest American value,” according to the AP.

“Fort Liberty was not chosen at random. The word conveys the aspiration of all who serve and has special significance to our units and the community,” the U.S. Army said on its website.

Fort Bragg was one of nine bases that have had a renaming and Fort Liberty becomes the only facility to be named after a value, according to CNN.

“Liberty is about changing the narrative a bit about who we are, but it is not about forgetting who we are or what we’ve done,” said Fort Bragg Garrison Commander Col. John Wilcox in a statement to CNN. “It is about dedicating time and effort to honor those who have made sacrifices along the way.

The name change is also an important step in making the United States Army more welcoming to current as well as prospective Black service members, the AP reported. It is motivated by the 2020 George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

Congress created a naming commission that went to bases and met with community leaders for feedback as well as input, according to the AP.

“The name liberty honors the heroism, sacrifices, and values of the Soldiers, Service Members, Civilians, and Families who live and serve on this installation,” the U.S. Army said on Facebook.