US, Israel attack on Iran: Who were the troops killed in drone strike?

These are the four members of the Army Reserves killed in a drone attack in Kuwait. Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor (top left), Capt. Cody Khork (top right), Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens(bottom left), Sgt. Declan Coady (bottom right)

Several members of the U.S. military were killed by an Iranian drone in Kuwait.

Here is what we know about those killed in the strike at a civilian port, about 10 miles away from Camp Arifjan Army base, The Associated Press reported.

They were part of the Army Reserve and assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, working with logistics and supplies such as food and equipment, the AP reported.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said they were at a “tactical operations center.” The center was in Port Shuaiba.

But the husband of one of those killed said the location was a shipping-container-style building with no defenses, the AP reported.

Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor was one of the soldiers killed. Her husband, Joey Amor, said his wife was transferred to the building about a week before the strike.

Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, died March 1, 2026, in Kuwait at the Port of Shuaiba during an unmanned aircraft system attack. (Brent Newton/U.S. Army Reserve Command)

“They were dispersing because they were in fear that the base they were on was going to get attacked, and they felt it was safer in smaller groups in separated places,” Joey Armor said, according to the AP.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said on social media that the “secure facility was fortified with 6-foot walls.”

She joined the National Guard in 2005 and transferred to the reserves the next year. She deployed to Kuwait and Iraq in 2019, NBC News reported.

The sergeant was supposed to have returned home days after the drone strike. She left behind not only her husband but two children, the AP reported.

Joey Amor said he spoke to his wife about two hours before she was killed.

Capt. Cody Khork was killed. He was from Winter Haven, Florida. He was part of Florida Southern College’s ROTC program and had enlisted in the Army Reserve his family said.

Capt. Cody Khork U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida, assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, died March 1, 2026, in Kuwait at the Port of Shuaiba during an unmanned aircraft system attack. (Brent Newton/U.S. Army Reserve Command)

“That commitment helped shape the course of his life and reflected the deep sense of duty that was always at the core of who he was,” his mother, father and stepmother said in a statement to the AP.

A friend of Khork’s wrote on Facebook, “My best friend, best man, and brother gave his life defending our country overseas.”

He was commissioned as a military police officer in the Army Reserve in 2014. Before that, he was part of the National Guard, NBC News reported.

Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, was from Bellevue, Nebraska. He was married and had a son, the AP reported. He was a black belt in Philippine Combatives and Taekwondo and was an instructor.

Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska, assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, died March 1, 2026, in Kuwait at the Port of Shuaiba during an unmanned aircraft system attack. (Gloria Holt/U.S. Army Reserve Command)

“He carried the same values: honor, discipline, service, and commitment to others,” from the mat and as a soldier, the Philippine Martial Arts Alliance said online.

Tietjens joined the Army Reserves in 2006 as a wheeled vehicle mechanic, NBC News reported.

Sgt. Declan Coady was from West Des Moines, Iowa. His father said his son was one of the youngest in his class, but impressed his instructors. Coady had been recommended for a promotion from specialist to sergeant. He received the promotion posthumously, the AP reported.

Sgt. Declan Coady U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of Des Moines, Iowa, assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, died March 1, 2026, in Kuwait at the Port of Shuaiba during an unmanned aircraft system attack. (Brent Newton/U.S. Army Reserve Command)

He joined the Army Reserve in 2023, NBC News reported.

He was trained as an information technology specialist in the Army Reserves and was studying cybersecurity at Drake University, taking courses online while deployed. He had wanted to become an officer.

Two other soldiers were killed during the military operation that started on Saturday, but their names have not been released, NBC News reported. The details about their deaths have not been released.

Another 18 members of the military have been injured.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the military operations may last for weeks.

“We projected four to five weeks, but we have capability to go far longer than that,” Trump said, according to NBC News.

