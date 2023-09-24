Usher will headline Super Bowl LVIII halftime show

Usher to perform Super Bowl Halftime Show 2024 The Super Bowl LVIII halftime show performer was announced Sunday and will be Grammy Award winning Usher, sources say. (Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — The Super Bowl LVIII halftime show performer was announced Sunday and will be Grammy Award winning Usher, sources say.

The NFL made the announcement Sunday on X, formerly known as Twitter with a video of Usher featuring Kim Kardashian.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said in a statement obtained by ESPN. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Usher has won eight Grammys and previously made an appearance at the Super Bowl XLV halftime show in 2011 with the Black Eyed Peas, ESPN reported.

“Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting hisown unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul,”Jay-Z added, in a statement obtained by the Rolling Stone. “His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

Super Bowl LVIII will take place on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to ESPN.

Usher will perform at halftime of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, the NFL announced. pic.twitter.com/uzJPH8siyK — ESPN (@espn) September 24, 2023

