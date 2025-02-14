Valentine’s Day: 10 things to know about Valentine’s Day

Why do we give red roses on Valentine's Day?

It’s Valentine’s Day, a day to send cards, flowers and special thoughts to the ones you love.

But do you know how the holiday started? Who came up with boxes of candy? Why red roses?

Here are a few facts about the day dedicated to love:

1. Who invented boxed chocolates for Valentine’s Day?

John Cadbury of Birmingham, England, is credited with creating special chocolate treats for Valentine’s Day, and his son, Richard, came up with the idea of a heart-shaped box to put them in.

2. How many Valentine’s Day cards will be sent?

Americans will send around 145 million Valentine’s Day cards this year, according to Hallmark. The Greeting Card Association says about one billion Valentine’s Day cards are sent worldwide each year. Only Christmas sees more cards exchanged.

3. Who buys the most Valentine’s Day cards?

Women purchase around 85% of all Valentine’s Day cards.

4. He’s known for love and marriage, but what else is Valentine the patron saint of?

Valentine is recognized as the go-to saint for beekeeping.

5. To what ancient celebration is Valentine’s Day believed to be tied?

Valentine’s Day is believed to have its roots in the Roman festival of Lupercalia. It was a fertility celebration that took place annually on Feb. 15.

6. What do we buy for Valentine’s Day?

Sure, candy and flowers are nice, but it is not what most people spend their money on during Valentine’s Day. According to the National Retail Federation, a record $27.5 billion will be spent in 2025 on Valentine’s Day, with about 22% or $6.05 billion spent on jewelry in 2025.

7. Don’t forget Fido

Twenty-seven percent of the people surveyed by the NRF said they would buy Valentine’s gifts for their pets.

8. A rose is a rose….

Why red roses on Valentine’s Day? Red roses were the favorite of the goddess of love, Aphrodite. California is the U.S. state that grows the most roses.

9. You don’t have to be mean about it.

In the Victorian era, mean-spirited Valentine’s cards were often sent. They were called “Vinegar Valentines.”

10. Who gets the most Valentine’s Day cards?

Teachers are given the most Valentine’s Day cards.

Sources: History.com; mental floss.com

© 2024 Cox Media Group