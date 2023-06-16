Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial: Robert Bowers found guilty

Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Trial - 6/14/23 - This was after the jurors were dismissed for the day and the legal teams and the judge were discussing the charges for the jurors and such. There was some tension. Defense on the left, government on the right. Judge and his staff in the back. (Sketches by Emily Goff)

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of a man accused of killing 11 worshippers in 2018 at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, WPXI reported.

Robert Bowers, who is accused of opening fire at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, faces a slew of charges and could face the death penalty if he is convicted, according to WPXI.

During closing statements on Thursday, defense attorney Elisa Long acknowledged that “Bowers entered the TOL synagogue and shot every person he saw,” WPXI reported. However, she that her client did not aim to stop religious services, pointing to social media posts that showed his “sense of reality, no matter how distorted it may be.”

“He was motivated by the noncynical and irrational thought that his actions that day somehow and someway save the lives of children, prevent genocide and stop immigration,” she said.

Prosecutor Mary Hahn said Bowers made cold, calculated and deliberate choices when he went into the Tree of Life synagogue and gun down half the people in the building.

“You know how he pursued and killed congregants as they tried to save others and hid under pews, hugging each other with no chance against his high-velocity rifle,” she said, according to WPXI.

“In his own words, ‘All these Jews need to die.’”

Jurors began deliberations in the case on Thursday after hearing from 60 prosecution witnesses, WPXI reported.

Bowers’ defense did not present any evidence, according to the news station.

The shooting at Tree of Life marked the deadliest attack on Jewish people on American soil, according to WPXI.

