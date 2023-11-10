Veterans Day 2023: Deals and freebies for vets and active duty

Veterans Day freebies for vets FILE PHOTO: The country’s active-duty military members and veterans are being honored this weekend at restaurants across the country with free and discounted meals in recognition of Veterans Day. (LeoPatrizi/Getty Images)

The country’s active-duty military members and veterans are being honored this weekend at restaurants across the country with free and discounted meals in recognition of Veterans Day.

>> Read more trending news

Veterans Day gets it origins from “Armistice Day” --Nov. 11, 1919 -- the anniversary of the end of World War I.

Seven years later, Congress passed a resolution for an annual observance, and Nov. 11 became a national holiday beginning in 1938.

Restaurants are offering meals and specials on Saturday to celebrate those who have served the country in the armed forces. Below are some of those deals.

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most offers are dine-in only and can’t be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location. To get most deals, proof of service such as a DD-214 or a current military ID is required.)

Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty military can receive a free dine-in meal from a special menu on Saturday. You can also get a $5 “Bounce Back” card to put toward a future meal at the restaurant. Proof of military service is required.

Bob Evans: The restaurant chain is offering veterans and active-duty military a free meal from their menu of seven offerings. Proof of military service is required.

Buffalo Wild Wings: In honor of Veterans Day, veterans and active-duty military can get a free order of 10 boneless wings (and fries) on Saturday at Buffalo Wild Wings. Valid military ID or proof of service is required.

California Pizza Kitchen: Participating CPK locations are offering veterans or active-duty military a free meal from a special menu (and a non-alcoholic beverage) when dining in on Saturday. Guests are asked to show proof of service or wear their uniform.

Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty members can receive one of four select entrées for free on Saturday while dining in.

Denny’s: All active, inactive and retired military can get a free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon with valid military ID on Saturday.

Dunkin’: Participating Dunkin’ locations are giving veterans and active military a free doughnut on Nov. 11. No ID or proof of service is required.

Hooters: Veterans or active service members who dine in at Hooters on Saturday and purchase any beverage can choose one of five free entrees from a special menu. Proof of military service is required.

IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military members who dine in at the International House(s) of Pancakes can get a free stack of Red, White and Blueberry Pancakes. You must eat at the restaurant between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday. Proof of military service is required.

Krispy Kreme: Veterans and active military members can visit Krispy Kreme for a free doughnut and a free small coffee on Saturday. There is no other purchase necessary. Proof of military service is not required,

Mission BBQ: Mission BBQ locations will be offering a free sandwich to all veterans or active military members on Saturday. No ID is required.

Red Robin: Red Robin is offering a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger and endless steak fries to veterans on Saturday. The deal is available for dine-in guests only. Proof of service is required.

Sheetz: Veterans and active-duty military can get a half turkey sub and a regular fountain drink for free on Saturday, and participating locations are also offering a free car wash (the $9 wash option). Proof of military service is required.

Starbucks: On Saturday, Starbucks is giving veterans, active-duty service members and military spouses a free tall coffee hot or iced. No ID or proof of service is required.

White Castle: Veterans or active-duty military can get a free combo meal or breakfast combo meal on Saturday. Proof of service or military ID is required.



