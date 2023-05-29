Video shows shootout between Charlotte bus driver, passenger

Gunfire: In a screen grab from a video by the Charlotte Area Transit System, a bus driver fires a gun at a passenger after an argument broke out on May 18. (Charlotte Area Transit System)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A video showing an exchange of gunfire between a North Carolina bus driver and a passenger was released on Friday by the Charlotte Area Transit System.

>> Read more trending news

The bus driver, David Fullard, traded gunfire with Omarri Shariff Tobias on May 18, WSOC-TV reported. Fullard was fired on Wednesday, Charlotte Area Transit System interim CEO Brent Cagle told the television station.

The shooting occurred in Charlotte on Outlets Boulevard, near the Charlotte Premium Outlets, WSOC reported.

The shooting happened on May 18 on Outlets Boulevard, which is near the Charlotte Premium Outlets. https://t.co/dtgkuS5Wzq — WSOCTV (@wsoctv) May 26, 2023

According to transit officials, Tobias began arguing with Fullard after asking to be let off the bus between stops.

“I dare you. Touch me,” Tobias can be heard saying on the graphic video. “I dare you to touch me. I’m going to pop your (expletive)!”

Tobias pulled out a gun and so did Fullard. The bullets fired by the two men shattered the glass partition that separates the driver from the passengers.

During a court hearing this week, prosecutors said that Tobias allegedly tried to ride the bus without paying, which led to the confrontation with Fullard, WSOC reported.

Both men were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, WSOC reported. Their conditions have improved since the incident. Police aid Tobias was shot in the stomach, while Fullard was wounded in one of his arms. Fullard continued to shoot at Tobias after he crawled off the bus and then ran away.

The other two passengers on the bus can be seen on the video ducking for cover near the back exit, according to the television station.

“I understand everyone’s need to protect themselves,” Cagle said. “I also believe that this incident may have been avoided.”

Fullard’s attorney, Ken Harris, told WSOC that he had a weapon because he did not feel safe on the job.

Fullard has not been charged for now, according to the television station. Tobias is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, communicating threats, and carrying a concealed firearm, online records show. He was given a $250,000 bond and was also banned from riding any type of Charlotte Area Transit System services.