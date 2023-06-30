Walgreens to close 150 stores across the United States

Walgreens to close 150 stores FILE PHOTO: Walgreens announced this week it will close 150 locations across the US. (Jonathan Weiss/Getty Images)

Walgreens announced this week that it plans to close more than 100 stores across the United States by the end of next summer.

A Walgreens spokesperson told NBC Chicago that 150 stores will be closed by the end of August 2024.

The company cited lagging sales, due in part to lower COVID-19 vaccine and testing sales.

Walgreens reported $118 million in net earnings in its fiscal 2023 third-quarter earnings report. The report, released June 27, marked a 59% decrease from $289 million in net earnings reported for the same period last year.

In addition to closing the Walgreens locations in the U.S., Walgreens Boots Alliance – the holding company which owns Walgreens and Boots retail stores – will also close 300 Boots locations in the United Kingdom, according to NBC Chicago.

A list of the stores that will be closed has not been released.